Missouri Beef Days 2023 Showcases Polk County at its Best

BOLIVAR, MO – Polk County’s second annual tribute to the beef industry, Missouri Beef Days 2023, concluded Saturday, wrapping up eight straight days of high-profile activity following months of preparation that was mostly unseen.

As with most public events, the crowds that attended each of the MBD23 festivities will never fully realize all the planning, work, and cooperation that went into making each of the events a reality.

“Once again, Missouri Beef Days succeeded because of the combined efforts of community sponsors, board members, committee members, cattlemen, cattlewomen, FFA students, numerous other volunteers, media partners, special guests, and more,” remarked Missouri Beef Days president Matt Henenberg. “Countless hours were invested in this event. To me, the most amazing aspect of this effort is seeing Polk County at its best – working together for the good of our community, our area, and this cattle industry that we all depend on.”

And work together they did. Even before all the signs from 2022′s inaugural Missouri Beef Days had been taken down, organizers were already meeting to discuss how to make this year’s edition better.

One suggestion was to help those wanting to attend the unique Boots & Bling banquet to find attire perfect for the occasion. As a result, the Missouri Beef Days Fashion Show was born – where those looking to expand their cowboy wardrobe could browse offerings from local vendors in a win-win arrangement. This event took place at the Elks Lodge in Bolivar in late March, over a month before the actual festival began.

When it was finally time to break out all of those boots and bling at the Missouri Beef Days banquet bearing that name, the assembled crowd would hear from Missouri Governor Mike Parson and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association president-elect Mark Eisele, would help the Polk County Cattlemen’s Association congratulate Mark Stanek as its Cattleman of the Year, and also honor Dennis (Doc) Hood and JC Meador (posthumously) with Pioneer Awards for their years of service advancing the cause of the beef industry in Polk County. Another highlight of the night was the raising of more than $69,000 in scholarship money for local ag students through the night’s live and silent auctions.

Other improvements made with this year’s version of Missouri Beef Days included the addition of a second night of rodeo; the creation of new events such as a block party with cornhole tournament and beef cook-off, cowboy church, junior livestock show, rodeo market, and art walk; plus, additional beef tasting events including beef/wine and beef/whiskey pairings. These all went along with such popular holdovers from last year’s festival as industry related presentations from Temple Grandin, the NextGen Beef Economics Team, and others; the Boots & Bling Banquet; the parade (which was rained out last year); ag expo; beef and cash giveaways; country music concert; and the ever-popular rodeo.

Despite this year’s festival being bigger and better than last year’s, Henenberg expects even greater things in the future.

“By the time you read this article, I guarantee you we will have already begun talking about how to make Missouri Beef Days better, nicer, more relevant, more beneficial, and just plain more fun,” adds Henenberg. “As long as the cattle industry is a big part of our identity here in Polk County, it will be worth all of this work to celebrate, appreciate, and educate others about this way of life.”

So how could future Missouri Beef Days possibly outshine this year’s festival?

Henenberg answers simply, “Stay tuned.”