Top 3 Things You Didn’t Know About Health Insurance Enrollment

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Missouri Insurance Advisors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Missouri Insurance Advisors, visit https://moinsuranceadvice.com.

The enrollment process has lesser-known factors that can impact your coverage and financial stability in health insurance. The top three things you still need to learn about health insurance enrollment will be discussed in this article. New to healthcare coverage? Make informed decisions with the help of our insights.

Open Enrollment Isn’t the Only Time to Enroll

Late fall is when most people enroll in health insurance due to the belief that it can only be done during this time. For coverage beginning in 2024, the open enrollment period starts November 1st and ends January 15th, 2024.

Nevertheless, other than open enrollment, some circumstances allow you to enroll or modify your health insurance plan. Through job changes, losing coverage, or during life events like marriage or the birth/adoption of a child, SEPs are triggered. SEPs (Special Enrollment Periods) give you a short time interval to enroll in a new plan or alter your current one.

That being said, SEPs can happen simultaneously with qualifying life events, which can happen anytime during the year. If you are eligible for SEP, you have a 60-day enrollment window to make specific changes in your health insurance coverage.

You Don’t Pay Only for Monthly Premium Costs

Each month, many focus on the amount paid for coverage when choosing a health insurance plan - the monthly premium. Important as they are, premiums are but one aspect of the bigger financial picture. When considering other factors like deductibles, co-pays, and co-insurance, how much does your health insurance cost? With low monthly premiums, you may end up footing the bill for more medical expenses until your insurance kicks in, thanks to high deductibles. Lower out-of-pocket costs come with a higher premium plan.

On the surface, low monthly premiums attract people, making them seem more affordable. If you only concentrate on premiums, you may end up with higher out-of-pocket costs.

Here are some key factors to keep in mind:

Deductible: Covered healthcare services require you to pay a set amount out-of-pocket before insurance coverage begins, which is called the deductible. With lower premiums, the tradeoff is higher deductibles. Saving money is possible with a high-deductible plan if you have higher medical needs.

Co-Pays: Fixed costs are associated with certain services, like doctor’s appointments or medication, through co-pays. For some plans, co-pay requirements apply to most services, while others have them just for specific care areas.

Co-Insurance: It’s the percentage of healthcare costs that you and your insurance provider share after you’ve paid your deductible. Covered expenses are split into two parts: you pay 20%, and the insurance covers 80% - if your plan has a 20% co-insurance rate.

Out-of-Pocket Maximum: For covered services, the most you’ll have to pay in a calendar year is the out-of-pocket maximum found in every health insurance plan. Once you hit this limit, your insurance covers all qualified expenses.

Provider Networks Are Important

The network of healthcare providers affects the cost and scope of care when you have health insurance. Within these networks, doctors are joined by hospitals, specialists, and pharmacies. If a primary care physician is part of the network, they are typically good to go. Check if hospitals, specialists, and pharmacies are within your provider’s network. Understanding your plan’s network can save you money and hassle, which is why going out-of-network can result in higher costs.

Reasons why your plan’s network matters:

Cost Savings: Your insurance company has contractors who agree to accept lower rates. Out-of-pocket costs tend to be lower when seeing an in-network provider than going out-of-network.

Predictable Costs: Predictability with Predictability with healthcare expenses improves when you stay in-network. In-network providers simplify medical cost management by having set fees and sharing arrangements. This protects you from any unexpected bills.

Access to Specialists: Either your primary care physician or any additional specialists must be included in the insurance coverage when you require unique medical care. With some provider plans, you will need to determine your PCP, who will give you referrals to see specialists.

Prescription Medications: A preferred pharmacy network is part of your health insurance plan. With the use of an in-network pharmacy, you will get lower co-pays or coinsurance rates.

Emergency Care: With some provider’s plans, you usually get emergency care services if you visit a doctor or hospital within your network. However, with some plans, you can pay a significant out-of-pocket cost if you seek out-of-network emergency care.

For all your health insurance questions (or even Medicare), contact us at MoinsuranceAdvice.com! You can also reach us at (417) 323-2432! Our services are free, and our advisors will help you with all your healthcare-related questions!