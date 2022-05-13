Missouri Beef Days special guest, Dr. Temple Grandin, to Make Multiple Appearances!

Sponsored - One of Missouri’s top beef-producing counties will highlight the industry’s importance during the inaugural Missouri Beef Days event, a weeklong celebration of all things beef, from May 16-21, 2022, in Bolivar.

Activities throughout the week will educate and increase awareness of the importance of the industry, recognize and show appreciation to those involved in agriculture, better acquaint youth and non-farm families with agriculture, and provide a central event for all to show support for an industry that is vitally important to the nation.

Featuring a parade, rodeo, concert, farm tours, industry expo, beef tours, school lunches, and special speakers including well-known animal science professor Temple Grandin, Missouri Beef Days will focus on the economic impact that beef production and agriculture make on our local and state economies. Stops on the beef tours will include Missouri Prime Beef in Pleasant Hope, the local home of Show Me Beef, and NextGen Beef, the premiere sponsor of Missouri Beef Days.

Don’t miss any of your chances to Missouri Beef Days’ special guest, noted animal scientist, author, and autism awareness advocate, Dr. Temple Grandin, at multiple festival events on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Catch Dr. Grandin as the grand marshal of the Missouri Beef Days parade at 10:00 a.m., then signing books at the Ag Expo from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., followed by her keynote presentation at Southwest Baptist University’s Pike Auditorium at 5:30 p.m. The parade and Ag Expo are both free to attend. Tickets for Dr. Grandin’s presentation and more information on all events can be found on Missouribeefdays.com.

There will be plenty of toe-tappin’ music on Saturday of this year’s Missouri Beef Days festival. Following the 8:00 p.m. concert by The Casey Donahew Band at the historic Bolivar Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, opening act Cross Atlantic will play a special After Party hosted by Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club. Food and drinks will be available. There is no cover charge for the after party, which is open to the public. Find more information at missouribeefdays.com.

There is still time to register to be in this year’s Missouri Beef Days Parade – but not for long, so enter NOW! Anyone is welcome to enter and registration is free. Join in the fun, which starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, and follows the route of one historic cattle drive through Bolivar in years past. Parade entries will include music, floats, animals, and more, while representing a wide variety of individuals and organizations. Best entries will be awarded prizes. Find more information and register online at Missouribeefdays.com.