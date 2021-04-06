Join in a Tradition of Expertise at Mr. Electric

Join in a Tradition of Expertise at Mr. Electric

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Mr. Electric and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Mr. Electric, visit https://mrelectriccareers.careerplug.com/jobs.

Mr Electric of Southwest Missouri is now recruiting technicians.

-Be a Professional Technician

-Amazing company culture

-$2,500 sign on bonus

-take the work car home

-weekly pay check

-Company provided

Health insurance 80% | Dental | Vision | Counseling | Simple IRA | Dave Ramsey financial support | On going training

-Join a team where you really matter

-Expand your electrical diagnostic skills

You can apply at https://mrelectriccareers.careerplug.com/jobs