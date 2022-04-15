Find your new beginning at Missouri State University-West Plains!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of MSU West Plains and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about MSU West Plains, visit https://wp.missouristate.edu/.

Are you looking for a new beginning with endless possibilities? You’ll find that and more at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP). Whether you’ve just graduated from high school or been away from the classroom for a few years, MSU-WP can help you take those first steps toward an exciting and challenging career.

MSU-WP is the public, two-year, open admission campus of the Missouri State University System. A full college experience with quality instruction in a relaxed, personal atmosphere is the hallmark of the West Plains campus.

Degree options include transfer programs that will prepare students to enter a four-year college or university, or two-year career programs that provide the technical, hands-on training needed to find employment in a variety of fields. Certificate programs that lead to job readiness in specific occupations also are available. Students have the option to take courses in West Plains, Mountain Grove or online.

MSU-WP offers a full college experience with its many student organizations, campus activities and events, athletic teams, student recreation facilities and specialized programs such as the William and Virginia Darr Honors Program. Housing options include the Grizzly House, located in the heart of campus, and Grizzly Lofts, a residential community located just a few blocks from campus.

With fees lower than most four-year colleges and a comprehensive scholarship and financial aid program, MSU-WP is an affordable option. In addition, Missouri graduates certified A+ eligible by their high school can use these benefits at MSU-WP.

For more information about MSU-WP, visit wp.missouristate.edu or call the admissions office at 417-255-7955 or toll free at 1-888-466-7897.