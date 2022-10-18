This Weekend: Become a Rock Expert at the 55th Annual Rock, Gem, and Mineral Show

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ozarks Gem and Mineral Society and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ozarks Gem and Mineral Society, visit https://ogms.rocks/

On Saturday, October 22rd and Sunday, October 23rd, the Ozark’s Gem & Mineral Society will be hosting our 55th Annual Rock, Gem & Mineral Show. This is a large indoor event for people of all ages. Whether you are a serious gem and mineral collector, enjoy owning or making jewelry, or just have a love for the beautiful rocks and minerals on our remarkable planet, you will not have any problem finding items that will pique your interest. If you have been to our show in the past, this year will be bigger and better than ever; we have additional floor space allowing for more vendor booths. If this will be your first time attending, you will not be disappointed.

OMGMS will have our ever-popular attractions back this year.

Kid’s Corner – This is a special area where budding geologists can put together a FREE Rockhound Starter Kit. There is a wealth of information for the youngsters in our Kid’s Corner. Linda is always excited when the doors open, and the stream of kids begin flooding her direction.

Silent Auction – A wide variety of rock, mineral, and related items to bid on throughout the day.

Ask a Gemologist – Do you have something you want identified? Our team of volunteers will likely be able to help.

Display Cases – Several cases where our vendors and club members can show some specimens that are special to them.

We have several returning vendors that have always been crowd pleasers, with amazing products to sell. We also have many new vendors that will bring a new level of items to show and sell. Kentucky Agates, more vendors showing unique, hand-made jewelry and many others. On Sunday, be sure to visit the booth hosted by MSU’s Geology department. Outside, Andy and Andi’s Snack Shack will be waiting to satisfy your thirst and hunger needs. Visit our website or Facebook page for a complete vendor list.

This family friendly event will be held at the Springfield Expo Center, 635 E St. Louis Street.

Doors will open at 10:00 AM on both Saturday the 23rd, and Sunday the 24th. We will be closing at 5:00 PM on Saturday, and 4:30 PM Sunday. Admission price: Adults $6.00, Student $3.00 (with ID), 12 & under $1.00. Visit our website or Facebook page, bring the flyer, digital or printed, for $1.00 off adult admissions.

While you are there, join our club! Ozark Mountain Gem & Mineral Society is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1957 with over 80 members. Our mission is to study, promote and educate about the Earth Sciences; specifically, Geology, Mineralogy, Paleontology, Lapidary and anything else having to do with beautiful and interesting rocks, gems and fossils. Some of us started looking for rocks, collecting and polishing them, in our childhood and now facet gems or make custom jewelry. Some have developed other interests in Earth Sciences more recently. We have members ranging from preteens to nonagenarians. We come from a wide variety of backgrounds and educations. We hold educational presentations, workshops, field trips and other events to further knowledge and understanding in the Earth Sciences.

Guests are always welcome at our meetings. We meet on the 4th Monday of each month (except December). We begin at 6:30 pm and enjoy a 30-45 minute educational presentation before our business meeting. Additional information can be found at our website.