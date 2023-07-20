Beat the Ozarks Summer Heat: How to Keep Your Pets Safe

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pet Supplies Plus and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pet Supplies Plus, visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

Marisa Wake, co-owner of your locally owned Pet Supplies Plus, wants to ensure your pets stay safe and cool this, Summer. Like humans, dogs and cats can become uncomfortable during the steamy months of July and August. We all know humidity in Missouri can be thick, and high humidity makes it harder for your pet to cool themselves. Hot days also make long walks a no-no especially if it requires walking on steamy pavement. Keep the walks shorter and walk in the grass. At Pet Supplies Plus we carry some items that can help you and your pet get through these scorching months in comfort and style.

If you have a dog that must stay outdoors during the day while you are out, you will want to make sure they have a shady spot and plenty of water out of the sun. Extended outdoor time should be avoided, if possible. Green Pet Dog Bed Cool Pads are available at most Pet Supplies Plus locations. They come in 3 sizes and require no water, refrigeration, or electricity. The award-winning Cool Pet Pad is a pressure-activated cooling mat perfect for indoor or outdoor. If you and your best fur buddy need to go on a walk, Pawz Rubber Dog Boots are a must! They are disposable, reusable, and waterproof designed to protect the paws during the Winter and Summer months for the street, the lake, mud, or snow, Wherever you go. What’s better than being inside in the cool air? Having your own dog pool or splash pad. Yes, we have pools and they come in two sizes! They require no inflating and are puncture-proof. Our Play On Pools are perfect for playtime or bath time!

We want nothing more than to guarantee your pet stays safe this Summer. Remember to never leave your pet in a vehicle that is not running even if it is a comfortable day. Temperatures can climb fast inside with no airflow and cause serious injury or death. If you plan to visit a lake or pool, be sure to have a life jacket on your pup. Your dog may love the water and be the best swimmer, but if your dog becomes stressed or has a medical condition, assisting your pup will be much safer and easier with a life jacket.

Now that we have discussed summer safety, remember to mark your calendar for summer fun with your dog!

September 5th from 4 pm to 7 pm at Fassnight Pool is Dog Swim 2023! Bring your furry friend for an evening of swimming, barking, and scampering around the pool.

All of us at Pet Supplies Plus are grateful for your support. Don’t forget, we may be a franchise, but we are still locally owned. We are proud to call the Ozarks our home! If you have not shopped with us, stop by and say hi! We offer online shopping for your convenience and make it easy for you to pick up curbside or have it delivered the same day. Stop by any of our 5 locations and be sure to sign up for our FREE, Rewards Program! And please don’t forget to bring your pet when you stop in!