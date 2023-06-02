Get Your Pets Ready for 4th of July

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pet Supplies Plus and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pet Supplies Plus, visit www.petsuppliesplus.com

Marisa Wake, co-owner of your locally owned Pet Supplies Plus, wants to make sure your pets are safe during the 4th of July season. She encourages everyone to start thinking now how your pet will handle the loud noises and large crowds. First and foremost, make sure your pet is microchipped or has an ID tag. If your pet becomes frightened and runs away, this will be your best bet to making sure your pet gets home safely. If your pet is scared by thunder easily, you know the loud sounds of the fireworks will be even scarier to them. Be sure to keep them in a safe comfortable place in your home with their favorite things by their side. If you are unsure how they will react, stop by any of our locations to check out our calming selection.

At Pet Supplies Plus we have many over-the-counter calming supplements you can purchase. Some of our favorites we like to recommend are Heavenly Hound Peanut Butter Flavored Relaxation Square which contains No Soy, No Wheat and No Corn and will calm your pup for 2-4 hours. Earth Animal Calmness is a supplement that is given orally before a stressfully situation and is made of clean ingredients. If supplements are not your things, try a Thundershirt. The Thundershirt applies Gentle, Constant Pressure - Similar to Swaddling an Infant. We also have calming collars, calming diffusers, and many more treats/supplements available.

As mentioned above, making sure your pet stays calm and safe is very important to us. Unfortunately, we can do our best to comfort our furbaby but sometimes the scary sounds get the best of them, and they run. If this happens, be sure to know all the avenues to help get your pet back home. Act fast! Be sure to post on Leighs Lost and Found, let your neighbors know and search your neighborhood, call animal control, and reach out to our local rescues. Rescues like Rescue One may have found your pet and gave him a safe home until they are able to each you. Lastly, you are always welcome to post a picture of your lost pet in any of our locations.

Speaking of Rescues, did you know you can order online and have products delivered the same day to your favorite rescue?

All of us at Pet Supplies Plus wish you and your family a safe and fun 4th of July. We are here for all your pet needs! We offer online shopping for your convenience and make it easy for you to pick up at curbside or have it delivered the same day. Stop by any of our 5 locations and be sure to sign up for our FREE, Rewards Program!