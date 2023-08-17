Prepare Your Pets for Back to School

Sponsored - Marisa Wake, co-owner of your locally owned Pet Supplies Plus, has some advice on preparing your pets for when kids head back to school. This is something that we may not think about. While on summer break, kids may be home with the pets for much of each day, then out of nowhere, the kids are gone to school. It is quiet and there is no one to play with. What does your pet think? Confused, sad, stressed? Check out some ideas to get your pet ready for the change.

First, keep them busy. Pet Supplies Plus carries a wide selection of dog toys that supply hours of challenging play. Kong dog toys are recommended by veterinarians and trainers worldwide and are available in multiple sizes and for all chewer types. From Kong Classic to Kong Extreme these toys can be filled with treats they can work to get to and keep them busy. Petsafe Bristle Bone is a 3-in-one-dog toy that helps cure boredom and acts like a toothbrush. The Bristle Bone includes rubber nubs and nylon bristles to help stimulate gums and keep teeth clean. Starmark dog toys are new to the market; it helps reduce anxiety and boredom behaviors and are also great for dental hygiene. When introducing a new product, you always want to get the right size. Test the toy with supervision to be sure it is a good fit for your pet.

Second, try changing the routine. If time allows, take your pup for a walk in the morning before everyone leaves. Using up some of that energy will help calm your dog and reduce anxiety. Before school starts back up, try leaving your pet at home alone for extended periods of time so they can adjust to the change over a few days instead of overnight. Since summertime is loud and busy, your dog is used to noise and activity. Try leaving a radio or TV on to fill the silence. If these do not work, there is always doggie dog care, obedience training, and pet sitters.

We hope your pup manages the back-to-school blues well. Be sure to mark your calendar and bring that good dog out to Fassnight Pool on September 5th from 4 pm to 7 pm for Dog Swim 2023!

If you would like to learn more about Kong Dog Toys, be sure to enroll in the Kong Webinar, Tuesday, August 22nd. Learn tips and tricks for getting the most out of their playtime.

