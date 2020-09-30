NEW Culinary Destination opens shop in Springfield! The Secret is out!

NEW Culinary Destination opens shop in Springfield! The Secret is out!

Sponsored - Restaurant Marketplace opened in July and as the name implies you can find ‘All Things Culinary’ under one roof! An SGC Foodservice partner company Restaurant Marketplace serves Commercial Foodservice establishments with everything from kitchen equipment supplies to seafood to their very own local brands of beef, poultry and pork. Organizations of all sizes use Restaurant Marketplace to supply their needs quickly and professionally.

It’s not a secret! Restaurant Marketplace is open to the public and no membership required. Anyone can shop with the professionals and get high quality commercial grade equipment and supplies. Restaurant quality food products, baking supplies and catering items for your next home creation or gathering.

Anyone can order and prepay online and we’ll have it ready to go curbside too! Check out our catalog at www.restaurantmarketplace.com

“Restaurant Marketplace is awesome, it’s so easy and convenient and there’s so many things here I can’t get anyplace else in town!”

Come check us out – we’re excited to serve you!

