How to find an experienced workers’ comp attorney

There are lots of things to think about when you've been hurt on the job. First and foremost is getting the medical help you need, but what's next? You may be wondering if you need a workers' comp attorney to help you through the process or if you should just work with whomever calls you from the company. If you've never been through a workers' comp case before, you may feel a little lost just trying to sort it all out!

At the end of the day, your health and well being depend on the decisions you make right now, which makes having a compassionate and experienced worker’s comp attorney on your side critical. That does, however, bring up additional questions like how can you find the right workers’ comp lawyer.

The following strategies can help you locate, talk with and decide upon the right workers’ comp attorney for you.

1. Make a list of workers’ comp attorneys Start by asking friends and family members if they have any experience with handling workers’ compensation issues. If so, ask if they have dealt with an attorney before. If they have, they will likely have insights to help you narrow down your options. You can also look online, but remember to look at reviews as well. Your goal is to have 3-5 attorneys on your list of possibilities.

2. List critical factors for each workers’ comp attorney Once you have some possibilities, you’ll need to find ways to narrow things down. Start by noting things your friends and family told you regarding their personal recommendations. Would they use them again? Did they have a good experience? This is a great starting point. Next, search online and note things like length of time in practice, if workers’ comp is their specialty and the types of reviews they have. This information can help you prioritize which ones you should call and can help break ties if you have found lots of good possibilities.

3. Start making calls

Once you have a good list of possible workers’ comp attorneys, you need to start making calls. You are looking to see how you are treated over the phone, if you feel like your call is important, and what types of consultation options they provide. Pay attention to how long it takes them to call you back if you leave a message, and the feeling you get when they take your information. Remember, these are people you’ll be leaning on during a difficult time in your life, compassion matters!

4. Meet with the attorney

You do not need to meet with everyone on your list, but once you do have a couple solid options, it’s time for a consultation. This is important for a number of reasons, including getting a feel for the attorney’s personality and learning about their process. Be prepared with a list of questions and take notes. If you feel rushed, ignored or like you’re taking up their time, watch out! The goal is to find someone that listens and sympathizes with your situation.