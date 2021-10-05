Missouri Workers’ Comp FAQ

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ryan E. Murphy Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ryan E. Murphy Law Firm, visit https://www.remlawfirm.com/

Having an accident on the job can be a stressful situation, even if the injury seems minor. If the injury is more severe, however, the situation can quickly escalate. You may be concerned about what will happen to your job, and how you’ll get medical care so you can recover. If the accident requires downtime, you may not know how you’ll make ends meet.

While workers’ comp may seem like a straightforward process, that’s not always the case. The company’s hope is to quickly settle the issue and move forward, but that is not always what’s best for you. And unless you have an attorney to guide you, you may find that you’re being dealt with in a way that doesn’t treat you fairly or resolve your issue.

Workers’ comp can be a complicated area of the law, and it can be difficult to know what steps you should take to protect your rights. There are, however, important things you should know if you need to file a workers’ compensation claims in Missouri.

The following commonly asked questions to help you understand how workers’ comp works in Missouri and how to preserve your rights under the law.

1. What’s the first thing I should do if I am hurt on the job? The first thing you should do is seek medical care immediately. If it is an emergency situation, call 911. If the injury is less serious, call your family physician and ask for an appointment. Since some injuries seem less serious at first than they really are, it is important to get medical help as early as possible

2. When do I need to tell the company about my workplace injury? Notifying the company you work for about the incident is an important step. In the state of Missouri, you have 30 days from the date of the injury to let your employer know you were hurt. All you have to do to preserve your rights is to tell them about the injury, but when possible it is best to put it in writing. This serves as documentation for the situation and may come in useful. It also helps you preserve details that you may forget if you wait too long or rely on memory alone.

3. Will I be in trouble for filing a workers’ comp claim? Workers’ comp law protects you from retaliation. You have a protected right to seek workers’ compensation for injuries that occur on the job. It is illegal for any company to retaliate against a worker for filing a claim. Additionally, you cannot be fired, demoted or have benefits you otherwise qualify taken away because you filed a workers’ comp claim. If you think you’ve experienced retaliation in any form due to a workplace injury, you should talk with a legal professional.

4. I had a previous injury, but was re-injured on the job. Do I still get workers’ comp? This is a common misconception, but you can still qualify for workers’ compensation benefits if you were previously injured. If a workplace accident aggravates or speeds up the progression of an existing injury or illness, you may still qualify for coverage. This can be a complicated situation, and you must prove that the new incident is connected to worsening your condition. For this reason, you’ll want to talk with an experienced workers’ comp lawyer.

5. I think I need a second medical opinion, is that allowed? Yes, you can seek out a second medical opinion regarding your workers’ comp case. This can be helpful in terms of understanding the scope of the injury and making a plan for recovery. Your attorney may also feel as though it is beneficial from a legal standpoint. It is, however, important to see a doctor that is experienced in treating workplace injuries. If you need help finding one, contact us for help.

6. How much is my worker’s comp claim worth? Determining how much a workers’ comp claim is worth can be complicated. In general, the worth of the claim is determined by the type and severity of your injury. Permitted medical benefits under the law may include medical care, rehabilitative services, prescriptions, medical supplies and modifications to a home or vehicle. Additionally, you may be entitled to temporary total disability benefits and permanent partial or permanent total disability benefits. Only a skilled attorney that understands your case can really determine your claim’s worth.

Missouri workers’ comp laws protect your rights if you’ve been injured on the job. Understanding the process, the law and your rights can be difficult to do, especially when you’re dealing with the recovery process. For this reason, it is especially important to seek legal help to provide you with the most favorable outcome possible

