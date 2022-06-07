Do you want a chance to win a New Chevy Silverado Custom?

Sponsored - The annual Sertoma Duck Race is June 17 & 18. Over 8,000 rubber ducks will be floating down the Finley River to see who will come out the winner of a new Chevy Silverado Custom, sponsored by Ozarks Chevy. Other prizes include $2000 Texas Roadhouse Gift Card, $1000 Signal gas card and many more amazing prizes.

The fun doesn’t stop there, other family friendly activities include Corn Hole Tournament, Food Truck Park, over 150+ Craft booths, Live Music at the Express Tax and Health stage, and Kidzone amusements. If you’re a foodie, then the pie eating contest and BBQ competition is where you will thrive. If you get thirsty from all the pie, the Beer Garden will be a place of relaxation (adults only). The special event on Friday is the Hot Air Balloon Glow starting at dusk until sundown and Saturday is a Car, Truck and Bike Show ending with Fireworks on the Finley.

All this great entertainment is on Friday June 17th and Saturday June 18th at the Finley River Park!

Follow the QR code or click here to visit their site for more information on the events or to adopt a potentially winning rubber duck!

Sertoma Club of Christian County is a non-profit and benefits Care to Learn Ozark, Children’s Smile Center, Dogwood Ranch, Ozarks HS JROTC Program, Ozarks Senior Center and CCCC Sertoma.

Sponsors for 2022 include: Ozark Chevrolet, Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Water Cleanup, Appleby Healy Attorneys at Law, Signal Gas Station, Texas Roadhouse, Southern Bank, Xpress Tax and Health, Rosie Jo’s Café, Ernie Williamson Music, Heart of America Beverage Company, Hodges Insurance, Hometown Sports Print House, Reddy Ice, M&G Signs, Midwest Rental Services, Expert Pet Solutions, Republic Services, Clear Creek Vehicles, Hiland Dairy, Midwest Family Broadcasting, Marketplace Printing, Encore Pyrotechnics, Hodges Insurance Diesel Components Warehouse, KY3, Summit Specialty Products, Bank of Missouri Rental Supply, Total High Speed, Tents for all events, Village Inn, Blue Monkey Towing, BWI Sanitation, Family Center Farm and Home.

http://www.4csertoma.com/sertoma-duck-race.html