Your time to shine at Prom Take 2!

Sponsored - Whether you have fond memories from your prom, or you’d prefer to forget about high school, now is your time to shine by being part of Skaggs Foundation’s Prom Take 2. You can stay home in your PJs and bid on totally tubular auction items online, support your favorite Prom King and Queen candidates, or go all out and join us for the fantabulous in-person event. No matter how you participate, you will definitely not want to be left out on this one.

Prom Take 2 kicks off Sept. 22 with the most gnarly online auction where you can score amazing items like a Bose Bluetooth speaker, half-a-beef, bagels for a year, and many other great items. Just make sure you are the highest bidder when the auction closes Oct. 6.

Also, during that time, why not support your favorite Prom King and Queen candidates? I kid you not, you will definitely want to put your Walkman down and check out their hysterical videos to learn why each candidate wants to be royalty. You can vote by giving directly in honor of your favorite candidate or if you are the winning bidder of an online auction item, you can designate those dollars to your wicked cool candidate.

Finally, the coolest of cool will not want to miss out on our in-person event Friday, Oct. 7, at Chateau on the Lake. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. and includes a gourmet dinner, DJ, live music and more. Individual tickets are $190 each or be the most fly guy and sponsor a table for you and your best friends. Either way, you most definitely will have an incredible night.

Proceeds from Prom Take 2 benefit Skaggs Foundation. Skaggs Foundation is dedicated to improving health and wellness throughout Stone and Taney counties. The Foundation funds patient programs, supports the Branson hospital through capital improvement projects, provides student scholarship, and impacts thousands of lives annually through the restricted endowment fund, Skaggs Legacy Endowment.

To learn more about Skaggs Foundation or Prom Take 2, visit SkaggsFoundation.org.