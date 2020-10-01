Best hiking, biking, and walking trails in the Springfield area

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Springfield CVB and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Springfield CVB, visit https://www.springfieldmo.org/.

Looking for more adventure? The Ozarks is your one-stop-shop for all things scenic! When it comes to exploring the outdoors, stay on the beaten path, or take a walk on the wild side!

You, your family, and your furry friends will have a great time with trails for all skill levels and abilities in Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. Your adventure awaits in the list below!

Ozark Greenways

Ozark Greenways offers a variety of trails for any adventure you want to take! Enjoy kayaking, mountain biking, walking, and so much more on over 140 miles of trails!

Website: www.OzarkGreenways.org

Address: N/A

Henning Conservation Area

Much of this 1,534-acre area consists of steep hills covered with forest interspersed with a series of scenic glades that make up the White River Balds Natural Area. The area also includes a small section of bottomland forest along a one-half mile stretch of Roark Creek, a relatively undisturbed Ozark headwaters stream.

Website: https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/henning-ruth-and-paul-ca

Address: Branson, MO 65616

Springfield Conservation Nature Center

Escape the city without leaving city limits at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The trails vary in length from a 15-minute walk on a paved surface to a 1-hour walk on various surfaces that take visitors through a variety of habitats such as glades, river bottoms, forests, and others.

Website: https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/springfield-cnc

Address: 4601 S. Nature Center Way, Springfield, MO 65804

Lakeview Trail

This trail goes around Stockton Lake and provides spectacular views of the lake popular for sailboating and other water activities. It passes through State Park beach, a good place to take a break and joins with Umber Ridge trail. During winter months this is a great area for viewing bald eagles and other waterfowl. Plan on at least six hours to complete the trail.

Website: http://www.stocktonmotrails.com/State-Park-Trails.html

Address: N/A

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield

The paved tour road through Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield includes a wide path alongside for bikers and walkers. Other trails throughout the park offer ways to explore the historic sites and scenery. The battlefield also has trails for equestrian experiences.

Website: https://www.nps.gov/wicr/index.htm

Address: 6424 W. Farm Rd. 182, Republic, MO 65738

The LINK

An option bike riders should consider is taking advantage of The LINK, a designated route along city streets that have low traffic volume and slow speed. The LINK consists of Ozark Greenways trails along with other pathways connecting neighborhoods, business centers and modes of transportation, including university campuses, parks, Battlefield Mall, downtown, Commercial Street and others.

Website: https://www.springfieldmo.gov/802/The-Link

Address: N/A

37 North Expeditions

Leave the city and explore the area’s well-known trails with the assistance of professional guides who know the ins and outs of the Ozarks. From easy to expert levels, 37 North Expeditions helps people enjoy Lost Valley Hiking Trail, Sam’s Throne Trail and many others known for breathtaking scenery that includes, lakes, waterfalls, herds of wild horses and more.

Website: https://www.37northexpeditions.com/

Address: N/A

Big Piney Trail

Be sure to bring water and a map, because hiking Big Piney Trail means you’re hiking in the wilderness. Signs and trail markings are sparse, there are no bridges across the creeks and the trail may be rough. It might be a challenge to hike this trail but its remoteness almost guarantees solitude.

Website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/mtnf/recarea/?recid=40235

Address: 401 Fairgrounds Rd., Rolla, MO 65401

Dogwood Canyon Nature Park

This 10,000-acre unspoiled paradise offers several opportunities for biking, horseback riding, Segway tours, tram tours and private tours of the park’s natural waterfalls, greenery, and open fields filled with roaming buffalo.

Website: https://www.dogwoodcanyon.org/

Address: 2038 West, State Hwy 86, Lampe, MO 65681

Greer Spring Trail

You’ll be in awe when you reach Greer Spring, the second largest spring in Missouri. Access to the spring is via a .9-mile trail that descends about 250 feet along a gentle gradient from the trailhead at Missouri Highway 19. Flowing down a rock-filled canyon for one mile, the spring branch enters the Eleven Point River.

Website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/mtnf/recarea/?recid=21722

Address: Alton, MO 65606

Cedar Gap Conservation Area

Visitors can explore the headwaters of Bryant Creek, view limestone glades and explore the forest at this conservation area. A ⅜-mile gravel-surfaced trail leads from the parking lot to a valley overlook. For a more rugged hike, visitors can continue beyond the overlook and hike the 1.6-mile loop trail.

Website: https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/cedar-gap-ca

Address: Mansfield, MO 65704

Chadwick Motorcycle and ATV Use Area

Nearly 80 miles of multi-use trails for ATV, UTV, motorcycles and mountain bikes wind in and out of deep, forested hollows and down long ridge tops. The riding area has evolved to a point where portions of all trails have a “most difficult” rating; all riders will encounter advanced riding challenges.

Website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/mtnf/recarea/?recid=21762

Address: Lookout Rd, Chadwick, MO 65629

Dirt 66 Mountain Bike/Walking Trail

Construction of a new 6.65-mile long mountain biking and walking trail at Fellows Lake, the first phase in an eventual 33-mile, $1.8 million trail project began in 2020 north of Springfield at Fellows Lake. The “Dirt 66” mountain bike/walking trail project is funded by Springfield-based TrailSpring, Inc., a nonprofit that has been working to expand biking opportunities in the Springfield area.

Website: https://trailspring.org/

Address: Coming Soon