It’s the best musical you’ve never heard of!

Kicking off Springfield Little Theatre’s 88th Season is the hilarious musical comedy, Something Rotten! In this Shakespearen farce set in the 1590′s we follow the Bottom brothers as they set out to write the next big thing.. A Musical! Writing the first musical ever is no easy task especially when you are up against the most famed bard himself, William Shakespeare.

Top 5 reasons you don’t want to miss Something Rotten!

Dancing eggs. That’s right... there are dancing eggs. Shakespeare wears leather pants and is swoon worthy. This was a BIG HIT on Broadway with 10 Tony Award nominations! There are snippets of all of your favorite musicals in the songs. Seriously. The show uses actual historical figures as characters making history fun!

”What better way to celebrate the opening of our 88th season then with the bard himself!” says Springfield Little Theatre Executive Director, Beth Domann. “It’s a hysterical premise to write the first musical ever, and it’s just funny.

”Something Rotten! runs September 9- 25, 2022 at the historic Landers Theatre in downtown Springfield, Missouri. For tickets call the box office at 417-869-1334 or visitSpringfieldLittleTheatre.org. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for current happenings: @SpfldTheatre

Looking for a way to get involved in your community? SLT is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven community theatre and is always welcoming new volunteers through the doors in all areas of interest and levels of experience!