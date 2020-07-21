Cafeteria workers get paid medical benefits, no weekends with Springfield Public Schools

Sponsored - Springfield Public Schools (SPS) increased its starting wage for Nutrition Services team members to $10.15/hour as part of an ongoing recruitment effort last year. And this year, Missouri’s largest school district is offering daytime, flexible schedules for in-demand support staff positions.

“Our Nutrition Services team members make a difference in our students’ lives,” said Kim Keller, director of Nutrition Services at SPS. “They’re often the first person students see in the morning as they serve breakfast in the cafeteria or classrooms. They do so much more than serve food, they make a difference. That’s why we want to support our team and their families with higher wages and full benefits.”

SPS Nutrition Services team members receive a comprehensive benefits package, including paid medical benefits and a retirement plan. Nutrition Services team members work consistent, school-centered schedules, with no nights, weekends, holidays or snow days required. In addition, there’s no experience necessary, and cafeteria workers receive benefits within 30 days.

Apply Now to be a Nutrition Services team member at https://spsmo.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=1480.

The district increased Nutrition Services wages as a result of a district wide compensation study completed during the 2018-2019 school year. External consulting agency Evergreen determined an opportunity to increase wages for support positions, such as bus drivers, cafeteria workers and custodians, to attract outstanding team members, said Penney Rector, Chief Human Resources Officer at SPS.

“We recognize that competitive wages are necessary to attract top talent,” said Rector. “This includes maintaining competitive wages for our incredible teachers, as well as increased starting wages for our transportation and custodial team members. These positions are critical to our students’ success at school every day, and we need fully staffed teams in order for our schools to thrive.”

Springfield Public Schools is seeking more than 100 team members to fill critical positions of bus drivers, nutrition services and custodial. As Missouri’s largest school district with 4,000 employees, SPS knows that team members are better able to meet the needs of Springfield learners and the community when employees are supported by a positive work environment with competitive wages and benefits.

Apply now to SPS at spsjobs.org.