Make $20+ per hour and benefits for part-time work at Springfield Public Schools

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Springfield Public Schools and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Springfield Public Schools visit https://www.sps.org/busjobs

Get benefits and work a job you love -- it’s time to join Team SPS.

Last fall, Springfield Public Schools (SPS) increased its starting wage for bus drivers to $20/hour as part of an ongoing recruitment effort.

“We’re looking to fill a number of bus driver positions, and we want to attract the best possible candidates to support our students every day,” said Jonathan Shelden, director of transportation at SPS. “Our team members drive the future of our community, and it’s important that we support our team and their families in return.”

At SPS, bus drivers have:

● $20/hour starting salary, up to $24/hour

● Paid CDL training

● $2,000 new driver training incentive

● Paid health insurance plan options

● Excellent retirement pension plans

● No weekends

● No nights

● Immediate shifts available

Apply Now to be a Bus Driver at sps.org/busjobs.

All SPS support staff team members receive a comprehensive benefits package, including paid medical, dental and a retirement plan for part-time work. Bus drivers can work flexible schedules, with no weekend or holiday work required. In addition, there’s no experience necessary to drive a bus or serve in a support role at Springfield Public Schools, with exceptional benefits available for all eligible SPS employees.

“We recognize that competitive wages are necessary to attract top talent,” said Dr. John Mulford, Deputy Superintendent of Operations. “This includes maintaining competitive wages for our incredible teachers, as well as providing benefits sooner to our transportation and food service team members. These positions are critical to our students’ success at school every day, and we need fully staffed teams in order for our schools to thrive.”