Make $20+ per hour and work full-time as a bus driver for Springfield Public Schools

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Springfield Public Schools and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Springfield Public Schools, visit https://www.sps.org.

Get benefits and work a job you love -- it’s time to join Team SPS.

Again this summer, Springfield Public Schools (SPS) has increased its starting wage for bus drivers. Now, drivers start at $20+ hour, up to $24 per hour, as part of an ongoing recruitment effort.

“We’re looking to fill a number of bus driver positions, and we want to attract the best possible candidates to support our students every day,” said Keith Adams, director of transportation at SPS. “Our team members drive the future of our community, and it’s important that we support our team and their families in return.”

At SPS, bus drivers have:

$20+ per hour starting salary, up to $24/hour

Opportunities to work full-time or part-time, with on-call work available.

$2,600 per year incentive pay

Paid health insurance plan options

Paid CDL training

No weekends

No nights

Immediate shifts available

Apply Now to be a Bus Driver at sps.org/busjobs.

All SPS support staff team members receive a comprehensive benefits package, including paid medical, dental and a retirement plan for part-time work. Bus drivers can work flexible schedules, with no weekend or holiday work required. In addition, there’s no experience necessary to drive a bus or serve in a support role at Springfield Public Schools, with exceptional benefits available for all eligible SPS employees.

“We recognize that competitive wages are necessary to attract top talent,” said Dr. Travis Shaw, Deputy Superintendent of Operations. “This includes continuously providing competitive wages for our incredible teachers, as well as providing benefits sooner to our transportation and food service team members. These positions are critical to our students’ success at school every day, and we need fully staffed teams in order for our schools to thrive.”

Springfield Public Schools is seeking more than 50 team members to fill critical positions of bus drivers, bus attendants, food service and custodial. As Missouri’s largest school district with 3,500 employees, SPS knows that team members are better able to meet the needs of Springfield learners and the community when employees are supported by a positive work environment with competitive wages and benefits.

APPLY NOW TO JOIN TEAM SPS at sps.org/nowhiring.