TODAY: Get Benefits at the Support SPS Hiring Event, 4-6 p.m., Central High School

Today, Springfield Public Schools (SPS) is hosting a hiring event for its essential support staff teams. Get an instant interview at the Support SPS Operational Hiring Event today, June 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Central High School’s commons area, located at 423 E. Central St. Enter using door #17. The hiring event will feature leaders from Nutrition Services, Custodial, Maintenance and Transportation.

To apply online, visit sps.org/nowhiring.

This spring, Springfield Public Schools (SPS) increased its starting wage for bus drivers to $17/hour as part of an ongoing recruitment effort.

“We’re looking to fill a number of bus driver positions, and we want to attract the best possible candidates to support our students every day,” said Jonathan Shelden, director of transportation at SPS. “Our team members drive the future of our community, and it’s important that we support our team and their families in return.”

All SPS support staff team members receive a comprehensive benefits package, including paid medical, dental and a retirement plan for part-time work. Bus drivers can work flexible schedules, with no weekend or holiday work required. In addition, there’s no experience necessary, and drivers receive paid commercial driver’s license training. Apply Now to be a Bus Driver at sps.org/busjobs.

The district previously increased bus driver wages as a result of a districtwide compensation study completed during the 2018-2019 school year. External consulting agency Evergreen determined an opportunity to increase wages for support positions, such as bus drivers, cafeteria workers and custodians to attract and retain exceptional employees, said Penney Rector, Chief Human Resources Officer at SPS.

“We recognize that competitive wages are necessary to attract top talent,” said Rector. “This includes maintaining competitive wages for our incredible teachers, as well as providing benefits sooner to our transportation and Nutrition Services team members. These positions are critical to our students’ success at school every day, and we need fully staffed teams in order for our schools to thrive.”

Springfield Public Schools is seeking more than 100 team members to fill critical positions of bus drivers, nutrition services and custodial. As Missouri’s largest school district with 3,500 employees, SPS knows that team members are better able to meet the needs of Springfield learners and the community when employees are supported by a positive work environment with competitive wages and benefits.

APPLY NOW at sps.org/nowhiring.