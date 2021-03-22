Are Modular Homes Safe From Tornadoes?

Sponsored - Modular homes are an great option for a broad range of people. They are cheaper to buy than stick-built homes, have a wide range of styles and budgets, and are very fast to build. Even Robert Redford is a fan, writing, “Building smaller, along with building houses prefabricated- in the process using less time, fewer materials, and using both more efficiently-is the sanest and wisest recipe for home construction, for now and the future.”

A home that is cost effective and stylish is wonderful, but only if it is also safe. Many wonder if modular homes provide the same amount of protection and safety as traditional homes, especially when it comes to tornadoes. The answer is a resounding yes. Let’s look at a few facts.

Modular homes must meet the same building regulations and codes as stick-built homes.

Insurance companies charge the same rates for modular and stick-built homes, as do mortgage lenders.

Modular homes are permanent structures and can be built over crawl spaces and/or basements.

These facts show that the government and private businesses see no difference between modular and traditional homes when it comes to value and risk. In fact, there is anecdotal evidence that modular homes may fare better in sever weather events than traditional homes.

According to a Federal Emergency management Agency study of the effects of hurricane Andrew , “Overall, relatively minimal structural damage was noted in modular housing developments. The module-to-module combination of units appears to have provided an inherently rigid system that performed much better than conventional residential framing. This was evident in both the transverse and longitudinal directions of the modular buildings.”

Experts propose that the manufacturing process of modular homes creates stronger quality control, resulting in a higher quality product. Also, the home must be built to withstand travel to the final location, once again raising standards of quality.

Modular homes are rising in popularity. A recently published global housing report projects strong growth in the industry over the next five years. This growth is well warranted. I n addition to be cost-effective and stylish, modular homes are also a safe place to live and raise a family.

