Trailiner Leads the Way in the Modern Trucking Industry

The trucking industry has been the backbone of this nation for decades. Since WWI, trucks have been used to move large amounts of freight in an efficient manner. Virtually everything you own has seen time on a truck, in a trucking facility, and on our nation’s highways. It could be the finished product, or it could be the raw materials needed to make a finished product. Trucks are responsible for the majority of land freight movement in the United States.

There are a number of careers in the trucking industry, but the most common one would be that of a driver. There’s a variety of things to look into when considering a job as a truck driver. Licensing, driving distance, compensation, type of loads, no-touch freight, benefits, time home, the list is long, but important when thinking about what type of driver you’d like to be. Deciding to be a truck driver can be a very rewarding career choice. Truck drivers often get to see large parts of the country, they have varying schedules and are usually offered incentives like bonuses and truck purchasing programs. Many trucking companies also offer free training and other exciting opportunities to their employees.

Trailiner is a refrigerated truckload carrier in business since 1976. Our trucks and trailers are top of the line. Trailers are 53′ x 102″ wide, high-cube refers that can handle almost every kind of product. Tractors are replaced every two years and trailers are replaced every four to six years. All Trailiner trucks have ORBCOMM Garmin units installed which gives us access to mobile fleet management capabilities including two-way communication, location tracking, HOS, and driver and vehicle performance monitoring. All Trailiner trailers are also equipped with ORBCOMM units allowing for untethered tracking and even remote temperature management.

Trailiner is proud to offer a great assortment of benefits and incentives to our employees. From FREE training to sign-on bonuses, here are a few things you’ll enjoy as a Trailiner driver:

**$2500 TEAM SIGN-ON BONUS PER DRIVER PAID OUT OVER FIRST 4 MONTHS OF EMPLOYMENT**

Short and long hauls (2-3 day runs to Midwest/Ohio Valley, & 6 day runs west to CA, AZ, coast to coast)

Late model Freightliner, Kenworth, & Peterbilt Tractors--all automatic--equipped with APU’s, refrigerators & inverters

Competitive compensation & bonuses

Mileage paid from PC Miler Practical Miles

No-touch freight

24-hour dispatch & maintenance team

Daily settlements with direct deposit

Benefits Including:

Health Insurance--FREE to qualified drivers

Basic Life Insurance

Dental, Vision & Supplemental Life

Matching 401K (Safe Harbor Match)

Paid Vacation

Bonuses for safety, mileage/performance, & longevity

Compensation:

Solo: $0.49 per mile including bonus

Team: 1st Seat up to $0.335 per mile; 2nd Seat up to $0.32 per mile

Relay Solo West: Average $1,200 per week on 6-day run

Trainees & entry level drivers can expect to earn $70,000+ in their first year

Trailiner is a success because we provide premiere service to our customers. Shippers are truly concerned with meeting or exceeding the needs of their customers, so is Trailiner. We constantly evaluate ourselves to provide the highest possible level of customer satisfaction. To maintain the high level of service you expect, our operation is maintained 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. We are currently looking for great new team members to contribute to the success of the company. If you’re interested in exploring a career in the Trucking Industry, with or without experience, you can find more info on what we offer and how to apply by visiting us at Trailiner.com/careers.