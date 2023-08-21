What the IRS Doesn’t Want You to Know About Your Retirement

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Trinity Financial Services and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Trinity Financial Services, visit https://guaranteedsafemoney.com/.

It’s not what you make, it’s what you KEEP that counts!

That’s the message Ed Slott, dubbed America’s IRA expert, will share when he visits Springfield on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6:30-8:30 pm at the White River Conference Center.

Nationally recognized Local retirement expert Brad Pistole, host of the popular show Safe Money Radio, is presenting the special event. Pistole (RICP, CFF, CAS) has been a member of Slott’s Master Elite IRA Advisor Group since 2010 and had the forward of his popular book “Bullet Proof” written by Slott.

“We are so excited to have Ed Slott in our area,” said Pistole. “He is one of the top speakers in the United States and will offer some extremely valuable advice for our attendees.”

Slott will talk about how to legally divorce the IRS from your retirement accounts and build a foundation of tax-free income in retirement along with how you can reduce taxes on social security, increase longevity of assets while decreasing risk, and how to make your retirement assets work together to reinforce goals.

All attendees will receive a complimentary copy of Pistole’s book, Bullet Proof.

This is a free event, but seating is limited so reserve your spot now by signing up online.