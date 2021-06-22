Vote for Willard PAL! Win a Kubota zero-turn or tractor

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Willard Police Athletic League and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Willard Police Athletic League, visit https://www.kubotausa.com/hometown-proud-vote.

Willard’s Police Athletic League is one of five national finalists for a $100,000 grant and they need your help!

Click here to vote and see more about Willard PAL’s nomination to support “Camp Character”. Your vote also enters you to win either a Kubota zero-turn mower or a sub-compact tractor.

“It’s not just fun to participate in Camp Character,” said Willard Police Chief Tom McClain. “We are earnestly desiring to build strength into the youth that participate.”

Willard PAL was selected from nearly 200 entries to be a finalist along with organizations from California, Tennessee, Texas and Ohio.

Camp Character is a 49-acre tract of land in Willard designed to create a safer outdoor environment for kids to explore the outdoors. The program is built upon leadership skills and the 4-character attributes of Responsibility, Honor, Self-control and Discernment.

“Our program is built upon the premise that when kids are strengthened in these four core areas they’re far better equipped to realize their full potential,” said McClain. “There’s a lot of kids that have never had an encounter with the outdoors. They just don’t know the value of that.”

The grant funding, if awarded, would be used for materials and for hiring workers to clear brush/vegetation management, add a hiking trail, improve the road, add running water for handwashing stations and onsite bathroom facilities, and to increase overall access, functionality and enjoyment at the site.

Voting ends Fri. June 25. The winner will be officially announced in July.