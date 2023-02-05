Sunday's game features the Southern Illinois Salukis (17-7, 9-4 MVC) and the Missouri State Bears (12-11, 8-5 MVC) facing off at SIU Arena (on February 5) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-62 win for the Salukis, who are small favorites.

Based on our computer prediction, Missouri State is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 5.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 123.5 total.

Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 66, Missouri State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois

Pick ATS: Missouri State (+5.5)



Missouri State (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (123.5)



Southern Illinois has gone 10-11-0 against the spread, while Missouri State's ATS record this season is 9-11-0. The Salukis have a 10-11-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bears have a record of 6-14-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 132.7 points per game, 9.2 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Southern Illinois has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Missouri State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Missouri State Performance Insights

The Bears have compiled a 9-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Missouri State wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. It grabs 32.3 rebounds per game (157th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.7.

Missouri State hits 8 three-pointers per game (111th in college basketball) at a 33.1% rate (239th in college basketball), compared to the 6.7 per game its opponents make, at a 32.4% rate.

Missouri State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bears commit 12 per game (176th in college basketball) and force 12.1 (197th in college basketball).

