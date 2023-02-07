Tuesday's game features the Missouri Tigers (17-6, 5-5 SEC) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-15, 1-9 SEC) matching up at Mizzou Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-66 victory for heavily favored Missouri according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on February 7.

Based on our computer prediction, South Carolina projects to cover the 15.5-point spread in its matchup versus Missouri. The over/under is listed at 146.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Missouri vs. South Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Mizzou Arena Line: Missouri -15.5

Missouri -15.5 Point Total: 146.5

Missouri vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 80, South Carolina 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. South Carolina

Pick ATS: South Carolina (+15.5)



South Carolina (+15.5) Pick OU: Over (146.5)



Missouri is 11-9-0 against the spread, while South Carolina's ATS record this season is 9-11-0. The Tigers are 11-9-0 and the Gamecocks are 10-10-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams put up 145.6 points per game combined, 0.9 less than this matchup's over/under. Missouri is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests, while South Carolina has gone 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game with a +163 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.9 points per game (12th in college basketball) and allow 74.8 per outing (316th in college basketball).

Missouri records 28.5 rebounds per game (331st in college basketball) while allowing 34 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.5 boards per game.

Missouri makes 9.3 three-pointers per game (23rd in college basketball) at a 35.4% rate (120th in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 its opponents make while shooting 35% from beyond the arc.

The Tigers' 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in college basketball, and the 92 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 221st in college basketball.

Missouri wins the turnover battle by 5.8 per game, committing 11.2 (87th in college basketball) while its opponents average 17.

