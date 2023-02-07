The South Carolina Gamecocks (8-15, 1-9 SEC) will be attempting to stop a seven-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Missouri Tigers (17-6, 5-5 SEC) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.

Missouri vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SECN

Missouri Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have knocked down.

Missouri is 12-0 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 331st.

The Tigers score 9.2 more points per game (81.9) than the Gamecocks allow (72.7).

When Missouri totals more than 72.7 points, it is 16-0.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

Missouri is scoring 86.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 15.7 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (70.8).

The Tigers are surrendering 75.4 points per game this season at home, which is 0.1 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (75.5).

Missouri is averaging 9.7 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 2.2 more threes and 6.8% points better than it is averaging in away games (7.5 threes per game, 29.2% three-point percentage).

Missouri Schedule