How to Watch Missouri vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - February 7
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (8-15, 1-9 SEC) will be attempting to stop a seven-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Missouri Tigers (17-6, 5-5 SEC) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.
Missouri vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SECN
Missouri Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have knocked down.
- Missouri is 12-0 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Gamecocks are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 331st.
- The Tigers score 9.2 more points per game (81.9) than the Gamecocks allow (72.7).
- When Missouri totals more than 72.7 points, it is 16-0.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison
- Missouri is scoring 86.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 15.7 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (70.8).
- The Tigers are surrendering 75.4 points per game this season at home, which is 0.1 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (75.5).
- Missouri is averaging 9.7 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 2.2 more threes and 6.8% points better than it is averaging in away games (7.5 threes per game, 29.2% three-point percentage).
Missouri Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Iowa State
|W 78-61
|Mizzou Arena
|2/1/2023
|LSU
|W 87-77
|Mizzou Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 63-52
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/7/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/14/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
