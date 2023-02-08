The Missouri State Bears (12-12, 8-6 MVC) are welcoming in the Belmont Bruins (17-8, 10-4 MVC) for a matchup of MVC rivals at JQH Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Missouri State vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri

TV: Bally Sports

Missouri State Stats Insights

The Bears make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

Missouri State is 8-2 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Bears are the 181st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 306th.

The 65.7 points per game the Bears average are 5.4 fewer points than the Bruins allow (71.1).

When Missouri State puts up more than 71.1 points, it is 7-1.

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

Missouri State is averaging 66.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.9 more points than it is averaging away from home (64.8).

The Bears allow 58.1 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 68.9 in away games.

When playing at home, Missouri State is making 7.9 treys per game, which is the same number it is averaging when playing on the road. It has a worse three-point percentage at home (31.8%) compared to in away games (35.3%).

Missouri State Schedule