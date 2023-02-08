How to Watch Missouri State vs. Belmont on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Missouri State Bears (12-12, 8-6 MVC) are welcoming in the Belmont Bruins (17-8, 10-4 MVC) for a matchup of MVC rivals at JQH Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Missouri State vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- TV: Bally Sports
Missouri State Stats Insights
- The Bears make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- Missouri State is 8-2 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Bears are the 181st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 306th.
- The 65.7 points per game the Bears average are 5.4 fewer points than the Bruins allow (71.1).
- When Missouri State puts up more than 71.1 points, it is 7-1.
Missouri State Home & Away Comparison
- Missouri State is averaging 66.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.9 more points than it is averaging away from home (64.8).
- The Bears allow 58.1 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 68.9 in away games.
- When playing at home, Missouri State is making 7.9 treys per game, which is the same number it is averaging when playing on the road. It has a worse three-point percentage at home (31.8%) compared to in away games (35.3%).
Missouri State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Murray State
|L 74-71
|CFSB Center
|2/1/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 76-67
|JQH Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|L 73-53
|SIU Arena
|2/8/2023
|Belmont
|-
|JQH Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Ford Center
|2/15/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Carver Arena
