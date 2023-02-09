Thursday's game that pits the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (16-9, 7-5 OVC) versus the Lindenwood Lions (9-16, 4-8 OVC) at Hyland Performance Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SIU-Edwardsville, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 8:00 PM on February 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Lindenwood vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Thursday, February 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Saint Charles, Missouri

Saint Charles, Missouri Venue: Hyland Performance Arena

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lindenwood vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 74, Lindenwood 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Lindenwood vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Computer Predicted Spread: SIU-Edwardsville (-6)

SIU-Edwardsville (-6) Computer Predicted Total: 141

Lindenwood has gone 12-8-0 against the spread, while SIU-Edwardsville's ATS record this season is 11-9-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Lions are 9-10-0 and the Cougars are 12-8-0. Lindenwood has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over the last 10 games. SIU-Edwardsville has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lindenwood Performance Insights

The Lions have been outscored by 3.4 points per game (scoring 68.4 points per game to rank 259th in college basketball while giving up 71.8 per contest to rank 242nd in college basketball) and have a -84 scoring differential overall.

The 31.1 rebounds per game Lindenwood averages rank 229th in college basketball, and are 2.5 fewer than the 33.6 its opponents pull down per outing.

Lindenwood knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (158th in college basketball) at a 35.7% rate (102nd in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 its opponents make while shooting 35.2% from deep.

The Lions rank 243rd in college basketball with 90.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 292nd in college basketball defensively with 95.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Lindenwood forces 12.2 turnovers per game (185th in college basketball) while committing 12.3 (204th in college basketball play).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.