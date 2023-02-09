The Tennessee State Tigers (14-11, 6-6 OVC) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-12, 8-4 OVC) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Gentry Complex. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

The Redhawks have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

This season, Southeast Missouri State has an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks rank 248th.

The Redhawks' 76.9 points per game are just 2.6 more points than the 74.3 the Tigers give up.

When Southeast Missouri State allows fewer than 77.2 points, it is 11-4.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

At home Southeast Missouri State is scoring 81.7 points per game, 7.0 more than it is averaging on the road (74.7).

At home the Redhawks are allowing 72.8 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than they are on the road (78.9).

At home, Southeast Missouri State knocks down 8.4 3-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than it averages on the road (9.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (32.8%) than on the road (34.8%) as well.

