Missouri State vs. Bradley Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Missouri State Lady Bears (14-7) and the Bradley Braves (3-20) at Renaissance Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-50, with heavily favored Missouri State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 10.
The Lady Bears took care of business in their last game 68-57 against UIC on Saturday.
Missouri State vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona
Missouri State vs. Bradley Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri State 73, Bradley 50
Missouri State Schedule Analysis
- On January 26, the Lady Bears claimed their signature win of the season, a 71-67 victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers, a top 100 team (No. 56), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Missouri State is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.
Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-68 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on February 1
- 78-57 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 11
- 64-54 at home over Drake (No. 88) on January 28
- 77-61 on the road over Murray State (No. 107) on January 22
- 55-48 at home over Little Rock (No. 153) on December 21
Missouri State Performance Insights
- The Lady Bears have a +66 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.1 points per game. They're putting up 67.1 points per game, 144th in college basketball, and are allowing 64 per contest to rank 175th in college basketball.
- In conference action, Missouri State is scoring more points (71.3 per game) than it is overall (67.1) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Lady Bears average 66.4 points per game. On the road, they score 68.9.
- At home, Missouri State concedes 59.9 points per game. On the road, it allows 69.3.
- While the Lady Bears are scoring 67.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their previous 10 games, tallying 71.2 a contest.
