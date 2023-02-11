Saturday's game that pits the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (10-14) against the Morehead State Eagles (9-15) at Show Me Center has a projected final score of 69-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southeast Missouri State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Redhawks are coming off of a 90-86 victory against Tennessee State in their most recent game on Thursday.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 69, Morehead State 60

Southeast Missouri State Schedule Analysis

The Redhawks' best win this season came in a 56-54 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks on January 19.

Southeast Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins

63-55 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on December 7

77-59 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on January 26

90-86 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 271) on February 9

56-55 at home over UIC (No. 338) on December 20

87-77 on the road over Morehead State (No. 350) on January 14

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights