Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game that pits the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (10-14) against the Morehead State Eagles (9-15) at Show Me Center has a projected final score of 69-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southeast Missouri State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Redhawks are coming off of a 90-86 victory against Tennessee State in their most recent game on Thursday.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 69, Morehead State 60
Southeast Missouri State Schedule Analysis
- The Redhawks' best win this season came in a 56-54 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks on January 19.
Southeast Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-55 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on December 7
- 77-59 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on January 26
- 90-86 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 271) on February 9
- 56-55 at home over UIC (No. 338) on December 20
- 87-77 on the road over Morehead State (No. 350) on January 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights
- The Redhawks are being outscored by 5.0 points per game with a -120 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.3 points per game (271st in college basketball) and give up 65.3 per outing (210th in college basketball).
- In conference games, Southeast Missouri State puts up more points per game (63.8) than its season average (60.3).
- In home games, the Redhawks are putting up 3.8 more points per game (62.8) than they are in road games (59.0).
- Southeast Missouri State is ceding 57.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 15.2 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (72.6).
- The Redhawks have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 65.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 5.3 points more than the 60.3 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.