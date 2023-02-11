UMKC vs. St. Thomas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Swinney Recreation Center has the UMKC Kangaroos (7-17) going head to head against the Saint Thomas Tommies (9-15) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-56 win as our model heavily favors UMKC.
The Kangaroos are coming off of a 72-52 loss to Western Illinois in their last game on Thursday.
UMKC vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri
UMKC vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMKC 75, St. Thomas 56
UMKC Schedule Analysis
- As far as their signature win this season, the Kangaroos took down the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at home on January 7 by a score of 65-54.
- UMKC has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (eight).
UMKC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-67 at home over North Dakota (No. 212) on January 19
- 64-55 on the road over Omaha (No. 257) on January 26
- 82-70 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on November 11
- 71-68 on the road over Bradley (No. 290) on November 29
UMKC Performance Insights
- The Kangaroos are being outscored by 7.8 points per game with a -187 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.9 points per game (201st in college basketball) and allow 71.7 per outing (328th in college basketball).
- With 62.9 points per game in Summit action, UMKC is scoring 1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (63.9 PPG).
- Offensively the Kangaroos have played better at home this season, posting 69.5 points per game, compared to 59.2 per game on the road.
- UMKC surrenders 68.6 points per game at home this year, compared to 74.3 on the road.
- The Kangaroos' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, putting up 64.5 points per contest compared to the 63.9 they've averaged this season.
