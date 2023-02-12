Check out the prop bets available for Jerick McKinnon on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. McKinnon's Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) meet in this season's Super Bowl, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

McKinnon has rushed for 291 yards (17.1 ypg) on 72 carries so far this year. He has scored one rushing TD. He has generated 512 yards on 56 receptions (30.1 ypg) and nine receiving TDs.

Jerick McKinnon Rushing Props vs the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 21.5 (-118)

McKinnon Rushing Insights

McKinnon hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in five of his 14 opportunities this season (35.7%).

The Chiefs, who are first in NFL play in points scored, have passed 61.0% of the time while running 39.0%.

He has handled 17.3% of his team's 417 rushing attempts this season (72).

McKinnon has rushed for a touchdown once this season in 17 games played.

He has 10 total touchdowns this season (16.9% of his team's 59 offensive TDs).

He has 20 red zone carries for 23.8% of the team share (his team runs on 40.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Jerick McKinnon Receiving Props vs the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-115)

McKinnon Receiving Insights

In 10 of 16 games this season, McKinnon has topped his prop for receiving yards.

McKinnon has received 10.9% of his team's 651 passing attempts this season (71 targets).

He has been targeted 71 times, averaging 7.2 yards per target (81st in NFL).

McKinnon has reeled in a TD pass in seven of 17 games this year, with more than one score in two of those games.

With 15 red zone targets, McKinnon has been on the receiving end of 12.2% of his team's 123 red zone pass attempts.

McKinnon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bengals 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 4 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 1/21/2023 Divisional 11 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 1/7/2023 Week 18 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 0 YDS / 1 TD vs. Broncos 1/1/2023 Week 17 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 52 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2022 Week 16 5 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD

