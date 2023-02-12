Look at Kadarius Toney's prop bets for his next contest, on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on FOX. Toney's Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) play in this season's Super Bowl, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Toney has 16 receptions (20 targets) for 171 yards and two scores, averaging 19.0 yards per game so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Toney and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kadarius Toney Receiving Props vs the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Toney with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Toney Receiving Insights

In seven games this year, Toney has not gone over on a receiving yards prop bet.

He averages 8.6 yards per target this season (171 yards on 20 targets).

Toney has had a touchdown catch in two of nine games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Toney's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 2 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 1/21/2023 Divisional 7 TAR / 5 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 1/7/2023 Week 18 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 26 YDS / 1 TD vs. Broncos 1/1/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 4 REC / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2022 Week 16 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.