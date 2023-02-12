Sunday's contest features the Missouri State Lady Bears (15-7) and the Illinois State Redbirds (18-5) clashing at Redbird Arena (on February 12) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-58 win for Missouri State.

The Lady Bears' most recent outing on Friday ended in a 74-64 win against Bradley.

Missouri State vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Missouri State vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 66, Illinois State 58

Missouri State Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Bears defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers, the No. 56 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 71-67 on January 26, it was their best win of the year so far.

Missouri State has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).

Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins

70-68 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on February 1

78-57 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 11

64-54 at home over Drake (No. 88) on January 28

77-61 on the road over Murray State (No. 107) on January 22

55-48 at home over Little Rock (No. 153) on December 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Missouri State Performance Insights