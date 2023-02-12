Ahead of Sunday's game, here are Skyy Moore's prop bet options. He'll hit the field at 6:30 PM ET on FOX. Moore's Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) meet in this season's Super Bowl, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Moore has 22 receptions (while being targeted 33 times) for 250 yards, averaging 15.6 yards per game.

Skyy Moore Receiving Props vs the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

In three of 10 games this year, Moore has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moore has been targeted on 33 of his team's 651 passing attempts this season (5.1% target share).

He has been targeted 33 times this season, averaging 7.6 yards per target.

Moore does not have a TD reception this year in 14 games.

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 7 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 1/21/2023 Divisional 1 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 1/1/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2022 Week 16 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/18/2022 Week 15 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

