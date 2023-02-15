Dillon Brooks plus his Memphis Grizzlies teammates hit the court versus the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on February 12, Brooks put up 11 points in a 119-109 loss against the Celtics.

In this piece we'll examine Brooks' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 14.8 9.5 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 2.2 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.7 PRA -- 20.7 14.4 PR 14.5 18.1 11.7 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.3



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Jazz

Brooks is responsible for attempting 14.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 14.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Brooks' Grizzlies average 104.7 possessions per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams, while the Jazz are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 103 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Jazz are 22nd in the league, allowing 117.2 points per game.

On the glass, the Jazz are ranked 14th in the NBA, allowing 43.5 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 24.1 assists per game, the Jazz are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

The Jazz allow 11.7 made 3-pointers per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 32 15 3 2 2 0 0 10/31/2022 30 19 4 1 3 0 0 10/29/2022 29 30 2 4 4 0 3

