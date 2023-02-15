The Oklahoma City Thunder, Kenrich Williams included, match up versus the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Williams, in his last appearance, had nine points and eight rebounds in a 103-100 loss to the Pelicans.

With prop bets available for Williams, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kenrich Williams Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.9 9.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 5.6 Assists 2.5 2.0 3.0 PRA -- 14.9 17.7 PR 14.5 12.9 14.7 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.1



Kenrich Williams Insights vs. the Rockets

Williams is responsible for taking 5.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.3 per game.

He's made 1.0 threes per game, or 6.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Thunder rank 20th in possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Rockets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 103.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Rockets are 25th in the league, giving up 117.9 points per contest.

The Rockets are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 41.5 rebounds per contest.

The Rockets are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.8 assists per game.

The Rockets allow 14.5 made 3-pointers per game, worst in the NBA.

Kenrich Williams vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 11 10 3 4 2 0 1 2/1/2023 30 13 6 2 1 0 3 11/26/2022 16 9 4 0 2 1 1

