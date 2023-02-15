The Bradley Braves (19-8, 12-4 MVC) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Missouri State Bears (14-12, 10-6 MVC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Carver Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bradley vs. Missouri State matchup in this article.

Missouri State vs. Bradley Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Missouri State vs. Bradley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bradley Moneyline Missouri State Moneyline
BetMGM Bradley (-9.5) 127.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Bradley (-9.5) 127.5 -440 +330 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Bradley (-9.5) 127.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Missouri State vs. Bradley Betting Trends

  • Missouri State has compiled an 11-13-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Bears have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
  • Bradley has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • So far this season, 13 out of the Braves' 26 games have hit the over.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.