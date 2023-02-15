Missouri State vs. Bradley: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 15
The Bradley Braves (19-8, 12-4 MVC) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Missouri State Bears (14-12, 10-6 MVC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Carver Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bradley vs. Missouri State matchup in this article.
Missouri State vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Missouri State vs. Bradley Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bradley Moneyline
|Missouri State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bradley (-9.5)
|127.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Bradley (-9.5)
|127.5
|-440
|+330
|Tipico
|Bradley (-9.5)
|127.5
|-
|-
Missouri State vs. Bradley Betting Trends
- Missouri State has compiled an 11-13-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Bears have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
- Bradley has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- So far this season, 13 out of the Braves' 26 games have hit the over.
