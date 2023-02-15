The Bradley Braves (19-8, 12-4 MVC) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Missouri State Bears (14-12, 10-6 MVC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Carver Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bradley vs. Missouri State matchup in this article.

Missouri State vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Missouri State vs. Bradley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Missouri State vs. Bradley Betting Trends

Missouri State has compiled an 11-13-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bears have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Bradley has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

So far this season, 13 out of the Braves' 26 games have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.