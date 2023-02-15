Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates hit the court versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on February 13, Gilgeous-Alexander produced 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 103-100 loss versus the Pelicans.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 30.9 32.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 4.6 Assists 5.5 5.7 6.1 PRA 43.5 41.3 42.7 PR 37.5 35.6 36.6 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.5



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 20.2% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.2 per contest.

He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 6.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Rockets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 20th in possessions per game with 104.8.

Defensively, the Rockets are 25th in the league, conceding 117.9 points per contest.

The Rockets concede 41.5 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Rockets have allowed 25.8 per game, 20th in the NBA.

The Rockets allow 14.5 made 3-pointers per contest, worst in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 30 42 4 6 0 2 3 2/1/2023 34 24 8 4 0 0 3 11/26/2022 28 32 3 3 1 0 2

