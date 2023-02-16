Thursday's contest that pits the Missouri Tigers (15-10) versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-7) at Mizzou Arena has a projected final score of 72-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Missouri, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM on February 16.

Last time out, the Tigers lost 61-33 to Arkansas on Sunday.

Missouri vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Missouri vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 72, Mississippi State 66

Missouri Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' best victory of the season came against the Kentucky Wildcats, a top 50 team (No. 34), according to our computer rankings. The Tigers claimed the 74-71 home win on December 29.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Tigers are 4-7 (.364%) -- tied for the 28th-most victories, but also tied for the 17th-most defeats.

Missouri has four wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.

Missouri 2022-23 Best Wins

68-51 on the road over Missouri State (No. 41) on November 7

71-66 over UMass (No. 50) on December 3

71-60 on the road over Arizona State (No. 59) on December 4

66-65 on the road over Alabama (No. 63) on January 5

74-61 at home over Jackson State (No. 72) on December 11

Missouri Performance Insights