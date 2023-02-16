Thursday's game features the UMKC Kangaroos (7-18) and the North Dakota State Bison (14-10) facing off at Scheels Center (on February 16) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-65 victory for UMKC, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Kangaroos' most recent game on Saturday ended in an 80-57 loss to St. Thomas.

UMKC vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UMKC vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: UMKC 69, North Dakota State 65

UMKC Schedule Analysis

The Kangaroos' signature win this season came against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 179) in our computer rankings. The Kangaroos secured the 65-54 win at home on January 7.

UMKC has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).

UMKC 2022-23 Best Wins

78-67 at home over North Dakota (No. 212) on January 19

64-55 on the road over Omaha (No. 257) on January 26

82-70 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on November 11

71-68 on the road over Bradley (No. 290) on November 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UMKC Performance Insights