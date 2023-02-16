UMKC vs. North Dakota State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game features the UMKC Kangaroos (7-18) and the North Dakota State Bison (14-10) facing off at Scheels Center (on February 16) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-65 victory for UMKC, who is slightly favored based on our model.
The Kangaroos' most recent game on Saturday ended in an 80-57 loss to St. Thomas.
UMKC vs. North Dakota State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota
UMKC vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMKC 69, North Dakota State 65
UMKC Schedule Analysis
- The Kangaroos' signature win this season came against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 179) in our computer rankings. The Kangaroos secured the 65-54 win at home on January 7.
- UMKC has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).
UMKC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-67 at home over North Dakota (No. 212) on January 19
- 64-55 on the road over Omaha (No. 257) on January 26
- 82-70 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on November 11
- 71-68 on the road over Bradley (No. 290) on November 29
UMKC Performance Insights
- The Kangaroos' -210 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.6 points per game (209th in college basketball) while giving up 72 per contest (331st in college basketball).
- In conference play, UMKC is putting up fewer points (62.5 per game) than it is overall (63.6) in 2022-23.
- At home the Kangaroos are putting up 68.4 points per game, 9.2 more than they are averaging away (59.2).
- In 2022-23 UMKC is allowing 4.7 fewer points per game at home (69.6) than away (74.3).
- The Kangaroos are scoring 63.8 points per contest over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 63.6.
