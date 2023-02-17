Missouri State vs. Murray State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Friday's contest at JQH Arena has the Missouri State Lady Bears (16-7) going head to head against the Murray State Racers (12-11) at 7:00 PM ET on February 17. Our computer prediction projects a 69-61 victory for Missouri State, who are favored by our model.
The Lady Bears are coming off of a 71-66 win over Illinois State in their last outing on Sunday.
Missouri State vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri
Missouri State vs. Murray State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri State 69, Murray State 61
Missouri State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Bears' best win this season came in a 71-67 victory on January 26 over the Northern Iowa Panthers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 53) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Missouri State is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 42nd-most wins.
Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-54 at home over Drake (No. 57) on January 28
- 71-66 on the road over Illinois State (No. 82) on February 12
- 77-61 on the road over Murray State (No. 143) on January 22
- 71-55 at home over Saint Louis (No. 163) on November 15
- 55-48 at home over Little Rock (No. 166) on December 21
Missouri State Performance Insights
- The Lady Bears average 67.6 points per game (139th in college basketball) while allowing 64.0 per contest (169th in college basketball). They have a +81 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.
- With 71.5 points per game in MVC contests, Missouri State is putting up 3.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (67.6 PPG).
- The Lady Bears are posting 66.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are performing better on offense, averaging 69.6 points per contest.
- Defensively, Missouri State has played better at home this season, allowing 59.9 points per game, compared to 68.4 in away games.
- The Lady Bears' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, putting up 70.7 points per contest compared to the 67.6 they've averaged this season.
