The Texas A&M Aggies (19-7, 11-2 SEC) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Missouri Tigers (19-7, 7-6 SEC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Missouri vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • Missouri is 19-3 when it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 346th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies rank 55th.
  • The 81.1 points per game the Tigers record are 15 more points than the Aggies allow (66.1).
  • When Missouri puts up more than 66.1 points, it is 19-2.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

  • Missouri averages 86.3 points per game in home games, compared to 70.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 15.4 points per contest.
  • The Tigers cede 75.3 points per game at home this season, compared to 78.4 when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, Missouri is draining 1.8 more treys per game (9.8) than when playing on the road (8). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to away from home (31.7%).

Missouri Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/7/2023 South Carolina W 83-74 Mizzou Arena
2/11/2023 @ Tennessee W 86-85 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/14/2023 @ Auburn L 89-56 Neville Arena
2/18/2023 Texas A&M - Mizzou Arena
2/21/2023 Mississippi State - Mizzou Arena
2/25/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

