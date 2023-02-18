Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (15-13, 8-7 OVC) take on a fellow OVC opponent, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (14-14, 9-6 OVC), on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Show Me Center. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana matchup.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southeast Missouri State Moneyline
|Southern Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Southeast Missouri State (-3.5)
|154.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Southeast Missouri State (-3)
|154.5
|-150
|+130
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|Tipico
|Southeast Missouri State (-3.5)
|155.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Betting Trends
- Southeast Missouri State has put together a 14-11-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Redhawks games have gone over the point total 15 out of 26 times this season.
- Southern Indiana has compiled a 9-14-2 record against the spread this year.
- So far this year, 16 out of the Screaming Eagles' 25 games with an over/under have hit the over.
