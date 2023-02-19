Sunday's contest features the Missouri State Lady Bears (17-7) and the Belmont Bruins (16-10) facing off at JQH Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 68-67 win for Missouri State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Lady Bears are coming off of a 92-86 win over Murray State in their most recent outing on Friday.

Missouri State vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Missouri State vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 68, Belmont 67

Missouri State Schedule Analysis

On January 26, the Lady Bears captured their signature win of the season, a 71-67 victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers, a top 100 team (No. 52), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Missouri State is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.

The Lady Bears have six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.

Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins

64-54 at home over Drake (No. 57) on January 28

71-66 on the road over Illinois State (No. 79) on February 12

92-86 at home over Murray State (No. 144) on February 17

77-61 on the road over Murray State (No. 144) on January 22

71-55 at home over Saint Louis (No. 163) on November 15

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Missouri State Performance Insights