Saint Louis vs. La Salle Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest between the Saint Louis Billikens (11-17) and the La Salle Explorers (16-11) at Chaifetz Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-66, with Saint Louis coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Billikens enter this game following an 84-74 loss to Richmond on Wednesday.
Saint Louis vs. La Salle Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
Saint Louis vs. La Salle Score Prediction
- Prediction: Saint Louis 67, La Salle 66
Saint Louis Schedule Analysis
- When the Billikens took down the Illinois State Redbirds, the No. 82 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 75-65 on December 3, it was their best win of the season thus far.
- Saint Louis has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (six).
Saint Louis 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-84 at home over Fordham (No. 93) on January 28
- 76-64 at home over George Washington (No. 158) on February 11
- 77-58 over Air Force (No. 178) on November 27
- 82-54 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 199) on December 21
- 68-56 at home over George Mason (No. 209) on February 1
Saint Louis Performance Insights
- The Billikens are being outscored by 2.0 points per game with a -57 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.1 points per game (106th in college basketball) and allow 71.1 per contest (324th in college basketball).
- With 70.2 points per game in A-10 tilts, Saint Louis is tallying 1.1 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (69.1 PPG).
- The Billikens score 73.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 65.0 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Saint Louis is allowing 65.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 75.1.
- The Billikens have been racking up 73.3 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 69.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
