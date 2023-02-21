The Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-9, 6-8 SEC) aim to continue a three-game road winning run at the Missouri Tigers (19-8, 7-7 SEC) on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Missouri vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 38.8% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

In games Missouri shoots better than 38.8% from the field, it is 19-4 overall.

The Tigers are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 33rd.

The Tigers record 80.3 points per game, 21 more points than the 59.3 the Bulldogs allow.

Missouri has a 19-6 record when scoring more than 59.3 points.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Missouri has played better when playing at home this season, putting up 84.8 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game away from home.

The Tigers give up 74.9 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 78.4 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Missouri has performed better at home this year, averaging 9.8 threes per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 31.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Missouri Schedule