The Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant included, face the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 15, Morant produced 20 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and two steals in a 117-111 win versus the Jazz.

With prop bets in place for Morant, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 27.3 27.7 Rebounds 6.5 6.0 7.5 Assists 8.5 8.3 9.8 PRA 40.5 41.6 45 PR 32.5 33.3 35.2 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.8



Ja Morant Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.8 per contest.

Morant is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Morant's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 100.1 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.8 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

The 76ers give up 110.5 points per game, third-ranked in the league.

The 76ers give up 42 rebounds per game, ranking fifth in the league.

Conceding 23.8 assists per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

The 76ers concede 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

Ja Morant vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 36 28 8 3 2 0 0

